BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHOOY. Zacks Investment Research cut BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

BHOOY opened at $69.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a one year low of $52.73 and a one year high of $87.08.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.