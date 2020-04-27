boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday.

Get boohoo group alerts:

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-30 year old men and women. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, and Miss Pap brands.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.