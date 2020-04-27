B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMRRY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of BMRRY opened at $15.86 on Friday. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.624 per share. This is an increase from B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

About B&M EURO VALUE/ADR

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

