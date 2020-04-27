BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $26.48 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,926 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.5% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $174.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,303.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.45 and a 200 day moving average of $157.65. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

