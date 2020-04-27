Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,356,028,000 after acquiring an additional 348,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $716,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,268,000 after purchasing an additional 225,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,414,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after purchasing an additional 633,249 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $297.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Citigroup cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.50.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

