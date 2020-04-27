BidaskClub Upgrades Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Strong-Buy

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

PYPL opened at $120.18 on Friday. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.45. The company has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Paypal by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after buying an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Paypal by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $465,041,000 after buying an additional 1,776,796 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

