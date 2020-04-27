BidaskClub Upgrades Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Sell

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.96. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 42.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 376,394 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,783,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after purchasing an additional 949,214 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $514,000. 36.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

