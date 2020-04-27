BidaskClub Downgrades Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to Sell

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.04.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average is $107.40. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 256,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

