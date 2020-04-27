BidaskClub Downgrades Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) to Hold

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.30 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.74.

Shares of MEET opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Meet Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meet Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $315,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 239,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,264,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $14,016,778.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,474,380 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,635. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Meet Group by 89.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 36,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Meet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Meet Group by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 36,462 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meet Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,280,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 284,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Meet Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 68,154 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

