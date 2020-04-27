BidaskClub Downgrades Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) to Hold

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

LANC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CL King started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lancaster Colony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $135.49 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $166.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.32.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $355.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,157.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 30.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

