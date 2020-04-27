Berkeley Group’s (BKG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BKG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) target price (down from GBX 6,275 ($82.54)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,830 ($50.38) to GBX 3,160 ($41.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 5,370 ($70.64) to GBX 4,520 ($59.46) in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,572.09 ($60.14).

Get Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,332 ($56.99) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,831.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,560.87. Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,041 ($40.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,562 ($73.16).

In other news, insider Peter Vernon acquired 1,391 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,789 ($63.00) per share, with a total value of £66,614.99 ($87,628.24). Also, insider Rachel Downey acquired 1,290 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,004 ($52.67) per share, with a total value of £51,651.60 ($67,944.75). Insiders have bought 3,251 shares of company stock worth $13,887,779 in the last quarter.

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.