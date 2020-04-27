Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.1% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.95.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $282.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

