BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $575,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $212.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.24. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

