BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 374.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $877.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,190.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,317.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

