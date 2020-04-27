BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,690 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $87.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.83. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

