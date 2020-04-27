Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 7 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,996.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,890.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,196.19 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,390.45.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

