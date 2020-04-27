Bender Robert & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bender Robert & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 17.1% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $32,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.95.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $282.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,203.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.42 and a 200 day moving average of $276.70. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

