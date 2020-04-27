Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Benchmark Electronics to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.32-0.38 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.32-0.38 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.43 million, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.20. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $37.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHE. Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.