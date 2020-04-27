Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 31,676 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 295.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,676 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

