Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.5% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,186.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1,315.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

