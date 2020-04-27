Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $1.95 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,232 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.3% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

DIS stock opened at $101.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.18. The company has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

