Bellecapital International Ltd. Cuts Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 11.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $582,775,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

V opened at $167.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.01. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

