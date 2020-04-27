BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. BCE posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. BCE has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.6267 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

