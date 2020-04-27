Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.88.

A number of research firms have commented on BTE. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

BTE stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $152.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 3.15.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $337.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Baytex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baytex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,313,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Baytex Energy by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 271,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Baytex Energy by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 61,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Baytex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 24.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

