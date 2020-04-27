Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OZK. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Ozk currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $34.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,534,000 after acquiring an additional 163,111 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

