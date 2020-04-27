Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 15.78%. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BSMX opened at $2.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.84. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

