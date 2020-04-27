Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BSBR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Santander Brasil has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 253.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the period. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

