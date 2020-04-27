B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL)

Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Silvercrest Metals in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silvercrest Metals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.20).

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE:SIL opened at C$9.33 on Monday. Silvercrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.99 and a 1-year high of C$10.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 21.91.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

