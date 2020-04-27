Avis Budget Group (CAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.56) per share for the quarter. Avis Budget Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.75-4.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.75-4.75 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $13.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $909.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. TheStreet downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

In related news, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

