Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.90.

ADP stock opened at $139.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.18. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

