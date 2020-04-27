Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 527.86 ($6.94).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUTO. Barclays decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 557 ($7.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

In other news, insider David W. Keens bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 462.40 ($6.08) on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 308.60 ($4.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 425.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 527.16.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

