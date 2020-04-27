Aua Capital Management LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,390.45.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,996.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,890.06. The firm has a market cap of $1,196.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

