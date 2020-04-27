Atwater Malick LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 5.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.91. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

