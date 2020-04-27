AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.2% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

