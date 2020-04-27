AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.3% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $211.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.