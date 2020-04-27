AtriCure (ATRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. AtriCure has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at -1.24–1.14 EPS and its FY20 guidance at -$1.24 to -$1.14 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AtriCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $38.24 on Monday. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

In related news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,794,530. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

