AstraZeneca (AZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect AstraZeneca to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AstraZeneca to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.