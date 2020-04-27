Arrow Financial Corp Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.7% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $282.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.70. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.95.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

