Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

NYSE ADM opened at $35.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.