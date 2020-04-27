Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACGL stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $48.32.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $1,838,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,245.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

