Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.9% of Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.95.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $282.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

