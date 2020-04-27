Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,831 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.95.

Shares of AAPL opened at $282.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

