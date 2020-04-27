Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Anthem by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Anthem by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Anthem by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $264.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

