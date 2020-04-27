Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on AM. Robert W. Baird downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

AM opened at $4.75 on Monday. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

