ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $249.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.56.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,551 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $259.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

