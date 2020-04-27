Analyzing Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Quaterra Resources and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaterra Resources N/A -5.69% -5.48% Mountain Province Diamonds -46.94% -7.83% -3.62%

Quaterra Resources has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quaterra Resources and Mountain Province Diamonds’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaterra Resources N/A N/A -$1.71 million N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million 0.31 -$97.03 million ($0.12) -2.59

Quaterra Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Quaterra Resources and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaterra Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50

Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.72%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Quaterra Resources.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Quaterra Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quaterra Resources

Quaterra Resources Inc. operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in North America. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur, Yerington, Bear, and Wassuk copper properties located in the Yerington District, Nevada, as well as an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect covering 40,000 acres located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Aquaterre Mineral Development Ltd. and changed its name to Quaterra Resources Inc. in October 1997. Quaterra Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

