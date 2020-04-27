Analyzing Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) & StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StealthGas has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and StealthGas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million 0.14 N/A N/A N/A StealthGas $144.26 million 0.57 $2.09 million $0.11 19.00

StealthGas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grindrod Shipping.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grindrod Shipping and StealthGas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 StealthGas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grindrod Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $11.55, indicating a potential upside of 383.24%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than StealthGas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Grindrod Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of StealthGas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and StealthGas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A StealthGas 1.45% 0.72% 0.42%

Summary

StealthGas beats Grindrod Shipping on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 8 owned tankers and 2 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals. As of April 17, 2018, it had a fleet of 56 vessels comprising 52 LPG carriers with a total capacity of 329,149 cubic meters; 3 medium range product tankers; and 1 Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

