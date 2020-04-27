Analysts Set Expectations for Zoetis Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zoetis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.91.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $125.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.98. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $7,600,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

