Analysts Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Post -$3.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.34). SYNNEX posted earnings per share of $2.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 235.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $13.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

SNX opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average is $117.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $153.07.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,297 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $322,682.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,583,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,240,980 shares in the company, valued at $375,568,626.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,356 shares of company stock worth $1,321,642. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in SYNNEX by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in SYNNEX by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in SYNNEX by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 49,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in SYNNEX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

