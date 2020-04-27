Analysts Expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.35. Marriott International posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.16.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,675,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,875 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,031,000 after purchasing an additional 547,795 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,563,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,721,000 after purchasing an additional 502,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 338,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

