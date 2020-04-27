Analysts Expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.35. Marriott International posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.16.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,675,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,875 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,031,000 after purchasing an additional 547,795 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,563,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,721,000 after purchasing an additional 502,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 338,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.